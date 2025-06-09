PM announces $5m contingency fund for cyclone recovery

[File Photo]

Initial damage assessments have begun following the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Vaianu across the country this week.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that teams are deployed on the ground to assess damage and coordinate response efforts.

He adds that work is underway to restore essential services and utilities where disruptions occurred.

As the cyclone moves away from Fiji, the government’s focus is shifting to recovery.

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“We are grateful that there have been no reports of fatalities. Government has moved quickly to respond. Enforcement and public safety measures are in place, with support from the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.”

Rabuka states that sectoral rehabilitation will begin immediately, with the Ministry of Agriculture leading initial assessments in affected farming areas.

He stresses that these assessments are ongoing, and more detailed information will be provided as reports are consolidated.

Public health teams are also on alert to contain the risk of waterborne diseases following the flooding.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the support of humanitarian and donor partners, who remain on standby to assist.

The government has ensured that $5 million is available through the NDMO Contingency Fund for immediate response efforts, with further assistance to be determined once full assessments are completed within the next 48 hours.

Schools will remain closed tomorrow in the Central, Western, and Eastern Divisions, while schools in the Northern Division will resume classes.