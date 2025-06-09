Auvray targets growth and consistency

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray says continued growth and improved consistency will define a successful Round Five campaign for his side in the OFC Pro League.

The Fijian club is set to host the next round in Ba, with expectations high following their recent performances and the opportunity to play in front of home fans.

Auvray believes the focus goes beyond results, with development remaining a key priority for the team.

“That we finish the round and we can all say that there was even more growth in this team… if there’s growth, growth, growth at the end of the three games, this will be a successful round.”

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He also highlighted consistency as a major area for improvement heading into the matches.

“I would say for this one it’s consistency. In the first two circuits we played well but didn’t score enough, and in the last circuit we scored five goals but didn’t play so well.”

Auvray says finding the right balance between performance and finishing will be crucial.

“If we can have a good balance between both, that would be a good sign of growth.”

Bula FC will open their Round Five campaign against Hekari United at 7pm tomorrow in Ba.