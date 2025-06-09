FIPRA Music Awards set to return after 2 years

[Photo: FILE]

The FIPRA Music Awards are back after a two-year break, promising a major celebration of Fiji’s growing music talent.

Set for 23rd May at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, the 2026 awards will recognise the creativity, resilience and evolving sound of local songwriters and composers.

Head Judge Sunia Soko Loga says this year’s entries reflect a clear shift in the industry, with stronger storytelling, higher production quality and bold artistic expression.

He says the volume and quality of submissions show Fiji’s music scene is rapidly maturing and diversifying.

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Artists are competing across 15 categories, including two new additions — Best Sigidrigi Song and Music Video Director of the Year — highlighting the expanding range of local music and talent.

Fiji Performing Rights Association General Manager Lusi Tokaduadua says the awards go beyond recognition, celebrating the hard work behind every song — from artists and producers to families and fans.

Public voting will decide winners in key categories, including Most Popular Song and Music Video, with voting to open on FIPRA’s Facebook page closer to the event.

Tickets are now on sale, with organisers promising a standout night featuring top local performers as Fiji’s music industry takes centre stage once again.