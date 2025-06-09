JSC-State hearing on COI findings postponed

The hearing on the settlement between the Judicial Services Commission and the State has been adjourned to next week.

Isireli Fa, representing the Judicial Services Commission, told the court that instructions from his client arrived only yesterday. He said proceeding now could compromise the submission.

Solicitor-General Ropate Green, representing the Commission of Inquiry and the Attorney General’s office, flagged confidentiality concerns. He highlighted gaps in how sensitive records are managed.

Hamendra Nagin, representing Justice Ashton Lewis, stressed the need to align procedural steps. All parties must be on the same page before the matter moves forward.

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Justice Daniel Tuiqereqere has scheduled the next hearing for Thursday at 3:30 pm. Parties must file all outstanding submissions beforehand.