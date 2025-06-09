FDB backs housing for Tourism workers

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Development Bank has committed to providing affordable housing for workers in the tourism industry with home loan provisions.

FDB Chief Executive Officer Filimone Waqabaca says as the sector continues to expand, the need for proper housing for workers is becoming increasingly important.

Waqabaca says the bank is offering housing loans at 3.99 percent for eligible earners, as part of efforts to support workforce mobility.

“We had announced after the budget last year, the Ministry of Finance had stated that Fiji Development Bank is going back into the provision of home loans.”

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Waqabaca adds they intend to work with the Government and landowners to see opportunities for the financing of low-cost housing.

“I think when you are well looked after in a home, you will be able to translate that to performing well at the workplace. So the provision of low-cost housing to support those who are working in the tourism industry is a critical element in this journey.”

Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Chair Debra Sadranu says the move will assist tourism workers from remote islands.

“I think one of the things that we have to identify is that a lot of the workers have to leave their families and their homes to travel far and wide to be able to engage in their employment. And I think that this is going to really be a new offering for workers in the industry, that’s going to encourage them more to give them access to be able to work further afield.”

Waqabaca says so far, the bank has approved one million dollars’ worth of housing loans.