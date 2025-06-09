Monasavu output boost plan focuses on downstream hydro

The Monasavu Dam. [Photo: FILE]

A range of measures are being explored to improve electricity generation from the Monasavu Dam, including downstream hydro developments and recent refurbishment works, although they stressed that increasing output is not straightforward.

This was highlighted during discussions at the International Talanoa on Transition, Mineral Mining and Development Justice held at the Fiji National University.

Acting Deputy Secretary of Operations at the Ministry of Energy Mikaele Belena says one key option under consideration is the development of downstream hydro projects, which would add extra generation capacity without major changes to the main dam.

“For Monasavu, there’s been a number of plans in place in terms of looking at upgrading the capacity. Actually, we’re looking at downstream of Wailoa , there’s a plan that we’re going to build another hydro at the downstream of Wailoa . So that will also increase the capacity, the generating capacity for Monasavu as a whole.”

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Belena says that long-term sediment build-up has reduced the dam’s effective water storage capacity, directly affecting generation potential.

“So currently, with Monasavu , there’s a huge sediment that has been built over the years. So there’s a plan that we’re going to de-silt that to increase the water storage, and also to increase the capacity.”

However, Fiji National University, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, Dr. Gangadhara Reddy caution that while these measures can enhance output, they must be carefully managed within broader environmental and engineering limits

“The height, as you are increasing, there will be more instability in the dam also, such as landslides. So that will have a huge impact on the structural performance of the dam itself.”

He adds that rainfall patterns and ecological systems in the surrounding catchment area play a critical role in sustaining water flows, meaning that hydropower upgrades must consider both infrastructure and environmental factors.