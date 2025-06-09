Fiji U19 women win opener, Singh earns best player award

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Cricket Fiji’s Women’s Under-19 side made a winning start at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier, defeating hosts Papua New Guinea by four wickets in their opening match yesterday.

Papua New Guinea batted first but struggled against a disciplined Fijian bowling attack, bowled out for just 40 runs in the 11th over.

Ishani Singh who won the best player award led the charge with an impressive spell, taking four wickets for 10 runs in 3.1 overs, while captain Mele Waqanisau chipped in with three wickets.

In reply, Fiji reached the target with some hiccups, scoring 43 runs for the loss of six wickets in 8.3 overs to secure the four-wicket victory.

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Fiji will have a bye today before returning to action against Indonesia tomorrow and Vanuatu on Saturday.

They will then face defending champions Samoa in their final pool match on Monday.