Young ACS student eyes refereeing dream

[Source: Supplied]

A Year 9 student from Adi Cakobau School has taken a major step towards her dream of becoming a top-level rugby referee after being selected to be part of the match officials team for today’s Shop N Save Super Rugby clash in Lautoka.

Vaibhavi Deo has been appointed by the Fiji Rugby Union Referees High Performance Unit to assist during the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Western Force match, where she will serve as a water carrier alongside World Rugby referees Damon Murphy and Jordan Way.

The opportunity marks a significant milestone for the young rugby enthusiast, who has long set her sights on officiating at the highest level of the game.

Her father, Dhanjay Deo, says her passion for rugby has been evident from a young age.

Article continues after advertisement

“She’s a passionate rugby follower. From an early age, every Friday and Saturday she would be in front of the TV watching Super Rugby and international test matches, whether it’s in the evening or early morning.”

He adds that her interest in refereeing developed naturally through her love for the game.

“During that time, she started telling us she wanted to go into refereeing and began closely following World Rugby referees like Angus Gardner, who is her favourite.”

Deo now has a clear ambition for her future in the sport.

“She wants to become the first female Fijian of Indian descent to become a Tier One referee and one day officiate an All Blacks match.”

The young student has also expressed her gratitude to the Fiji Rugby Union and Elite Referee Manager James Bolabiu for the opportunity, which will allow her to experience a professional rugby environment firsthand.

The experience is expected to further fuel her ambitions as she begins her journey in rugby officiating.