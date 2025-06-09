Jackson calls for clinical edge ahead of Brumbies clash

[Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is calling for greater accuracy in key attacking areas as his side prepares for their next challenge against the Brumbies.

Despite showing positive signs in recent performances, Jackson believes missed opportunities continue to be a key area for improvement.

With momentum building, the focus now shifts to sharpening execution and maintaining physicality across the park.

“I think just those key areas where we’re attacking in that half… we made a lot of errors. Just making sure we’re clinical around there and scoring those points.”

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Jackson also emphasised the importance of cohesion within the squad, particularly in how the forwards and backs combine as a unit.

“Making sure we’re working together… backs and forwards, building that connection.”

Looking ahead, the Drua coach reflected on the impact of their home support, describing it as a major boost for the team.

“The crowd… it was a special occasion. It would be awesome to fill the stadium like that again.”

He added that maintaining physicality and teamwork will be crucial as they continue their campaign.

The Drua will now look to fine-tune their execution as they prepare to face the Brumbies in their next Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific outing this Saturday.