RFMF warns of firm action as joint security operations begin

[Photo: FILE]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has initiated joint security operations with the Fiji Police Force following recent attempts to undermine security at RFMF Installations.

RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, says these operations are being undertaken in strict accordance with the constitutional mandate of the RFMF under the 2013 Constitution, which charges the Force with the responsibility to ensure at all times the security, defence, and well-being of Fiji and all Fijians.

He says in fulfilling this duty, the RFMF is working in support of civil authorities to preserve public order and national stability.

The RFMF Commander says the joint response reflects a deliberate and measured approach to recent unacceptable challenges to security, including threats to military infrastructure and isolated acts of violence

against civilians and officers in the line of duty.

He says such actions not only undermine the rule of law but also threaten the collective safety and confidence of the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

The RFMF Commander warns that these matters will not be taken lightly and that any attempt to destabilise national security or endanger the well-being of citizens will be met with firm, lawful, and proportionate action.

Major General Kalouniwai says while a return to normal duties remains the priority, these enhanced security measures will continue for as long as necessary to ensure that a safe, stable, and lawful environment is fully

restored.

The operations are being conducted with professionalism, discipline, and full respect for the rule of law and the rights of all citizens.