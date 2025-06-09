Westpac targets funding gap for Entrepreneurs

[Photo: SAINIANI BOILA]

Access to finance remains one of the biggest challenges for women entrepreneurs around the country, but a new initiative by Westpac is working to change that.

Through its Female Founders Programme, the bank is providing targeted financial support, including grants and dedicated loan products, to help women start and grow their businesses.

Westpac Pacific Communications Lead, Georgia Barker, says the programme is designed to address the barriers many women face when trying to secure funding.

“So through the programme it’s really exciting, but just a real opportunity to provide them with, it’s really for the start-up entrepreneurs, so just to give them an opportunity.”

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She says that, alongside financial assistance, the initiative also offers networking opportunities, allowing women to connect with other entrepreneurs and expand their reach.

Barker says the programme has already delivered significant support within its first year and will continue to evolve to meet the needs of women in business.

The Female Founders Programme is expected to open more doors for women across the country, enabling them to build sustainable and successful businesses.