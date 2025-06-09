Family mourns after father's body found in Qawa River

The family of the 37-year-old man that was found at Qawa river this morning. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

A family in Labasa is mourning the loss of a father whose body was recovered by the police earlier today.

The 37-year-old was reported missing over the weekend from Boca-Urata Settlement, just outside town, after failing to return home from a grog session with friends.

His body was later found trapped under debris beneath the Vulovi Bridge in the Qawa River.

His wife, Shayal Nand, says what started as a normal outing has ended in tragedy for the father of two.

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“He left home happy, everything was normal. We don’t really know what happened. We were told he had been drinking with friends, but it’s hard for us to believe he was that intoxicated that he couldn’t control himself.”

Nand says only his flip-flops and umbrella were later found near a hanging bridge in the community, raising early concerns that something had gone wrong.

“We were told his slippers and umbrella were found near the swinging bridge. There were marks on the ground, like someone had struggled to climb up. Later, one slipper was also found stuck on a branch in the river. That’s when we feared he had fallen in.”

The deceased, who was the sole breadwinner for his family, has left loved ones and the wider community in shock.

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant, especially around rivers and bridges, and to take necessary precautions.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.