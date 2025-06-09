State Funeral for the late former president to be held this Friday

[Photo: FILE]

The State Funeral service for the late former President and Turaga nai Taukei Naisogolaca Ratu Epeli Nailatikau will be held at 8am this Friday at Albert Park in Suva.

In an address last night, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the traditional iReguregu will begin tomorrow and continue through Thursday at the State House.

All delegations intending to present their iReguregu are required to register with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

A structured process has been put in place to guide participants through briefings, presentations, and departures, ensuring dignity, order, and adherence to protocol.

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On Thursday, April 16, the cortege will depart Oceania Hospitals at 6am, escorted by ceremonial guards of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and proceed to the State House.

Members of the public are encouraged to line the route and pay their respects as the cortege travels along Waimanu Road, Marks Street, Usher Street, Scott Street, Victoria Parade, and Queen Elizabeth Drive.

At the State House, the late President will lie in state, with the public invited to pay their final respects from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Attendance will be managed in controlled groups, and members of the public must register with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

After the state funeral service on Friday, the casket will then be taken to Bau Island for traditional ceremonies and burial at the sacred Sau Tabu at 2 p.m.

The national flag continues to fly at half-mast, while condolence books remain open for dignitaries and members of the public.

Fijians are urged to continue observing all protocols and to participate with respect and unity.