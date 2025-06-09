Tradition ends as Crusaders remove horses

[Photo: CRUSADERS/ FACEBOOK]

The Crusaders have confirmed their iconic horses will no longer feature in match-day build-ups, ending a tradition that has defined the club for decades.

The decision comes as the team prepares to move to One New Zealand Stadium for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific’s Super Round, where safety concerns have forced the change.

Club officials say the new stadium’s design, including closer fan proximity and limited space around the field, makes it unsafe to include the horses.

Chief Executive Colin Mansbridge admits the move is an emotional one, saying the tradition is deeply tied to the club’s identity, but safety must come first.

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The horses have led the Crusaders onto the field for more than 30 years, becoming one of the most recognisable symbols in Super Rugby.

Riders involved in the tradition say they are devastated, describing the decision as a painful end to something that has been a major part of their lives and the club’s history.

Despite the disappointment, the Crusaders say they are now looking at creating a new match-day tradition, while acknowledging the legacy left by the horses and their riders.