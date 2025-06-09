Recovery efforts continue as evacuees assess cyclone damage

Recovery efforts are continuing across the Western Division as families affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu begin assessing the damage to their homes.

Evacuees sheltering at Nadi Muslim College and Saint Andrews Primary School in Nadi have started returning to their communities, where many have found extensive damage, including fallen trees and roofs torn off by strong winds.

Saint Andrews Primary School Board Vice-President Veveni Vaqa said the rapid rise in water levels left little time for families to secure their belongings, resulting in the loss of household items and food supplies.

As conditions improve, some residents have begun clearing debris and checking the condition of their homes, although challenges remain.

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“Like some of us who’ve been here, we’re used to it and we know how to go about it, starting to rebuild and get back to work as normal, but there were a few that came in and they didn’t expect this. So we’re trying to comfort them and help them through the ordeal they’ve gone through.”

Families say they are currently in urgent need of essential materials, particularly for roofing, as many homes remain exposed or partially destroyed.

While some families have started returning to their villages, others continue to rely on evacuation centres as recovery efforts progress.

More than 300 households are still housed in evacuation centres nationwide as efforts continue to restore normalcy.