272 households affected by TC Vaianu in Western Division

[Photo: FILE]

The latest update from the Divisional EOC confirms that 272 households have been affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu in the Western Division.

A total of 30 evacuation centres have been activated, with numbers expected to rise as assessment teams continue visiting affected areas.

Authorities and local agencies are actively engaged in cleanup operations, clearing debris and fallen trees to restore access and safety.

Several houses have also sustained partial damage.

Article continues after advertisement

Bridges and crossings in some areas remain underwater, limiting access, though authorities are optimistic that these will be passable later today.

Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development Divisional Planning Officer West Elimi Rokoduru highlighted that the maritime islands remain a challenge, as communication has not yet been re-established.

He said teams are preparing to conduct assessments and provide assistance to these areas once conditions improve.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and follow updates from local authorities as recovery efforts continue.