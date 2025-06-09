Drua urged to do it for affected fans

Supplied: Fijian Drua

This has been a difficult week for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and its fans in the western division as many were affected by Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

Even the Drua’s preparations were affected but head coach Glen Jackson is hoping many fans will turn up tomorrow.

Jackson says they have a lot to play for this weekend and will need to deliver for its 16th man.

The Drua head coach also says fans love to support a winning team.

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‘It’s a good reason to play good rugby for them obviously with the destruction that’s been going on here, something we want to do is support rugby and a winning team, hopefully the boys put some pride into the jersey play for the country in a time when everyone is recovering and cleaning up and we want a great game for them and make sure the fans enjoy it’.

Meanwhile, former Drua assistant coach who is now part of the Western Force coaching staff, Brad Harris, says the hosts may be hurting from

two losses on the road but they’ll surely turn up a different side tomorrow.

Harris who is the Force defense coach, was also an assistant to Simon Raiwalui for the Flying Fijians at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

He says the two recent successive losses for the Drua were against two tough teams.

The Drua hosts Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow.

You can watch the action live on FBC Sports from 4:35pm.