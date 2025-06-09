Seventh officer charged with Mock’s death

The seventh accused charged in relation to the death of Richard Mock appeared in the Nadi Magistrates’ Court today.

Fenton Thaggard, a police officer, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

Thaggard has been remanded in custody.

It is alleged that between 16 and 17 January 2025, he, together with another person, unlawfully assaulted Richard Mock, resulting in his death.

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The State made an application for the matter to be transferred to the Lautoka High Court and to be heard jointly with the cases of six other police officers facing charges arising from the same incident.

The matter will be called in the Lautoka High Court on Monday.

Mock’s body was discovered in a vacant lot in Nasau, Nadi, in January last year.