Identity cannot be imposed: Prasad

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad says Fiji’s national identity cannot be imposed by law, warning against attempts to reignite racial divisions over the term “Fijian.”

Professor Prasad says a common identity must be genuinely felt and accepted by all citizens, not forced, while reaffirming the party’s support for “Fijian” as a shared national identity that promotes unity and patriotism.

He cautions that calls to reserve the term exclusively for indigenous iTaukei, including recent submissions to the Constitution Review, are divisive and risk undermining national cohesion.

Prasad says such narratives are being politicised unnecessarily, adding that Fiji’s people were widely recognised as “Fijians” internationally long before it was formalised under the 2013 Constitution of Fiji.

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However, he maintains the concern lies in how the identity was introduced, saying it was imposed without proper consultation after earlier processes were abandoned.

As public consultations begin, Prasad is urging caution, stressing the need for dialogue, consensus and outcomes that reflect the will of the people while strengthening Fiji’s multi-ethnic and multicultural society.