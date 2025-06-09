One dead in early morning Labasa house fire

A 64-year-old man has died following a tragic house fire in Vunivau, Labasa, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The National Fire Authority confirms the blaze occurred at Paras Point at around 3am, when firefighters from the Labasa Fire Station responded to an emergency call reporting a house fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews arrived at the scene within four minutes to find a three-bedroom home extensively ablaze, with flames already spreading throughout the structure.

Two fire appliances with seven firefighters were deployed, using tank water and multiple hose lines to contain and extinguish the fire before carrying out overhaul operations.

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The timber and corrugated iron home, which was connected to electricity, sustained severe damage estimated between 90 to 100 percent.

Authorities confirm the victim was inside the house at the time of the fire, bringing the total number of fire-related fatalities recorded this year to three.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have started in the living room area, with an electrical fault believed to be the likely cause. A joint investigation is ongoing to determine the exact origin.

National Fire Authority, Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident highlights ongoing concerns around electrical fires, which remain one of the leading causes of structural fires in recent years.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to routinely check for damaged electrical cords, avoid the use of faulty appliances, and switch off electrical devices when not in use. Additionally, the installation of smoke alarms and the development of a household fire escape plan are critical measures that can greatly enhance safety and save lives.”

He is urging homeowners to ensure all electrical work is carried out by qualified electricians, avoid overloading power outlets, and regularly check appliances and wiring to reduce the risk of similar tragedies.

In case of any emergency, the public is urged to immediately contact the National Fire Authority by dialing 910.