Drua debut for Basiyalo

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Former Fiji 7s rep, Sikeli Basiyalo, will make his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Head coach Glen Jackson has named the youngster on the right wing.

The former Cuvu College student from Volivoli village in Nadroga featured for the Fiji 7s team at the Hong Kong 7s last year.

Basiyalo and Ilaisa Droasese are the new wingers this week.

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Tuidraki Samusamuvodre returns at outside center and Sikeli Rabitu starts at fullback.

Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama and Mesake Doge leads the pack upfront with co-captain Isoa Nasilasila and Joseva Tamani as locks.

The loose forwards are Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray and Elia Canakaivata.

Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula,and Iosefo Namoce completes the backline.

There’s some good news for fans after Simione Kuruvoli was named as one of two backs on the bench.

Mesulame Dolokoto ,Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake Mesake Vocevoce ,Kitione Salawa, Vilive Miramira and Manasa Mataele completes the match-day 23.

The Drua hosts Western Force at 4:35pm in Lautoka on Saturday and you can watch live on FBC Sports.