Nasilasila praises Drua’s resilience in win

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Isoa Nasilasila has credited his side’s resilience and composure in key moments following their narrow 24-22 victory over the Western Force in Lautoka.

The Drua were pushed all the way in a tense encounter but managed to hold on, with strong defence in the closing stages proving crucial to securing the win.

Nasilasila says the team’s focus during the week was on executing in decisive moments, something that made the difference on match day.

“We’ve spoken about it a lot during the week, just making sure we’re winning those key moments.”

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He admitted the side faced pressure late in the match, particularly in the final quarter.

“In that last quarter we made a lot of mistakes and played a lot in our half, but it was good for the boys to band together and work through it.”

The captain highlighted the defensive effort as a key factor in the result.

“There were a lot of tackles and long phases we had to defend, so full credit to the boys.”

Nasilasila also noted the team’s improved mindset compared to previous matches.

“In the last few games we’ve lost those key moments and sort of disbanded, but this time we stuck to our process even after mistakes.”

The Drua take on the Brumbies next weekend in Canberra, with the match LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.