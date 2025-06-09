Villagers salvage wrecked yacht

Villagers and divers in Yasawa and Nagasauva at Udu Point in Cakaudrove are questioning who is legally responsible for wrecked vessels in Fiji waters, after they were forced to step in and salvage a damaged yacht following recent rough weather.

The concerns come after the yacht Sboro of Karasu drifted ashore onto reefs near Udu Point weeks ago, before later being secured along the shores of Yasawa village.

Yasawa villager Viliame Misianini says community members had to act quickly to salvage the vessel after strong winds and rough seas caused further damage.

He says the yacht owner has granted permission for villagers to carry out salvage efforts, while plans are being made for its eventual recovery.

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Misianini adds that the response highlights the strength of community spirit, with villagers using their own resources and diving skills to secure the vessel and prevent further destruction.

However, the incident has raised serious concerns, as the vessel was previously under the care of a joint operation involving the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service after it was discovered last month and anchored near Yasawa.

The yacht is believed to have been abandoned at sea after encountering severe weather in the Pacific during a world voyage, with its owner rescued by authorities in Tahiti.

Residents are now calling for clearer accountability and enforcement, questioning why communities were left to manage the situation despite the vessel previously being under enforcement supervision.

They say without proper systems in place, such incidents pose risks to marine ecosystems, safety, and local livelihoods especially during cyclone seasons especially in remote and outer islands.