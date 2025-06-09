Nation mourns as Burebasaga pays tribute to Ratu Epeli

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Burebasaga Confederacy has joined the nation in mourning the passing of former President and Kubuna paramount chief, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

They described him as a leader whose legacy is defined by integrity, honour, and unwavering service to the country.

During the reguregu, the delegation acknowledged the deep sense of loss felt across the vanua, particularly within Kubuna, following the passing of the Taukei Naisogolaca.

RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, speaking on behalf of the Burebasaga Confederacy, emphasised that Ratu Epeli’s contributions extended far beyond Fiji.

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His leadership and service, both nationally and throughout the Pacific region, were instrumental in shaping communities and strengthening Fiji’s presence on the global stage.

“He was a man whose work is woven into the fabric of our communities, proudly raising the Fijian flag wherever he served,”

Ro Jone stated that the Burebasaga Confederacy, from the highlands to the islands and from rivers to valleys, united in their tribute to a leader regarded as a symbol of true Fijian values.

The delegation honoured Ratu Epeli as a chief who remained closely connected to his people, communicating directly and leading with humility and strength.

They remarked that his passing marks the end of an era, leaving a void that will be deeply felt across Fiji.

The Burebasaga Confederacy affirmed that Fiji has lost not only a paramount chief but also a statesman whose legacy will endure for generations.