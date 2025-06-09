Auvray eyes strong home debut

[Photo: FILE]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray says his side is relishing the opportunity to play their first-ever home match in Fiji as they prepare for Round Five of the OFC Pro League.

The historic occasion will see Fiji’s first professional football club take the field in front of their home supporters, a moment Auvray believes will be special for both players and fans.

“It’s very special because it’s the first time Fiji’s first professional football team will be playing at home. I think the players are really looking forward to it.”

Heading into the home leg, Bula FC carries confidence after a strong showing in Round Four, with Auvray highlighting the reward for their efforts.

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“I think it was good for us because we’ve been working really hard. Sometimes we didn’t get the points we deserved, so it was good for the players to know that at some point, hard work pays off.”

He adds that the team is in a positive mindset and well-rested ahead of their opening match.

“We’re in a good mindset… hopefully we didn’t lose our momentum, and we will start strong in the first game.”

Bula FC will face Hekari United in their opening home fixture this Sunday in Ba, as they look to