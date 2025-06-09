Baisakhi marks call for stronger values and youth support

[Photo: PRANEETA PRAKASH]

The Sikh community in Fiji started its Baisakhi celebrations today with a renewed focus on strengthening moral values, community responsibility, and guiding young people through rising social challenges.

The three-day observance began with a flag ceremony and communal breakfast for devotees, followed by the start of a continuous recitation of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Samabula Sikh Temple, head priest Sandeep Singh Khalsa, says the festival commemorates the birth of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which established principles of courage, equality, discipline, and service to humanity.

He says that Baisakhi is not only a religious observance but also a reminder of social responsibility, encouraging followers to uphold justice, protect the vulnerable, and reject all forms of discrimination and abuse.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the teachings of the Khalsa remain especially relevant today, as communities face growing concerns around social pressures, including issues affecting young people.

Speaking on youth challenges, he stresses that spirituality can play an important role in helping young people build resilience and make positive life choices.

He said many youths are facing stress from education, work, and social environments, and need stronger guidance from families, faith groups, and the wider community.

“Religion or Spirituality is not only for the priestesses or old age people. Actually, this is for the young people, and when we follow the path of spiritual health in our life, it helps us to cope up with the stress, cope up with the workplace problems and also we learn how to live a committed and dedicated family life.”

The Samabula Sikh Temple head priest is encouraging youth to remain focused on education, hard work, family support, and community service, warning against involvement in harmful behaviors.

As celebrations continue, the festival will conclude on Tuesday with prayers and a shared community meal, reinforcing the message of unity, equality, and collective responsibility across Fiji’s diverse communities.