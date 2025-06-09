Jackson to leave Drua after 2026 season

[Source: File]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have confirmed that head coach Glen Jackson will depart the club at the end of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The decision comes after both parties agreed not to activate the third-year option in his contract.

Jackson has been part of the Drua setup since its inaugural season in 2022, serving as assistant coach before stepping into the head coach role in 2025.

During his time, he played a key role in building the team’s identity and contributing to the growth of the club both on and off the field.

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Drua Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller acknowledged Jackson’s impact over the past five years.

“Glen has been a part of the Drua journey since Day One and we thank him for his enormous contribution… he helped lay the foundations of this new club.”

Miller added that while Jackson’s departure has been confirmed, the focus remains on finishing the current campaign strongly.

“For now, Glen and the entire club are firmly focused on the remainder of the season.”

Jackson also expressed his gratitude to the Drua organisation and its supporters.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the Drua players, staff, and sponsors… it has been an amazing journey.”

He paid tribute to the Drua fan base and reaffirmed his commitment to the team for the remainder of the season.

“The fans are truly the best in the world… with six games remaining, I will do everything I can to give this team the best possible chance of reaching the playoffs.”

The club has confirmed that a recruitment process for a new head coach will begin in due course.