Fiji U19 women cruise to second win

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Under-19 women’s cricket team delivered a dominant performance to secure their second win of the EAP World Cup Qualifiers, defeating Vanuatu by 10 wickets.

The side produced a clinical all-round display, continuing their strong form in the tournament and strengthening their chances of progressing.

Captain and player of the match Mele Waqanisau led from the front, scoring 35 runs while also claiming 2 wickets for just 13 runs in her four overs.

Fiji’s bowlers set the tone early before the batters comfortably chased down the target without losing a wicket.

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The win sets up a crucial final match against tournament favourites Samoa on Monday, which will determine who advances from the qualifiers.

The winner of that clash will secure a spot at the ICC Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup.