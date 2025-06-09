US Military kills five in strikes on suspected drug boats in Eastern Pacific

The United States says it has carried out two deadly strikes targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific.

The U.S. Southern Command says the strikes took place on Saturday, hitting boats believed to be operated by designated terrorist organisations along known drug-smuggling routes.

According to the command, five suspected narco-terrorists were killed in the operation, while one survivor prompted a search and rescue effort by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The military says no U.S. personnel were injured.

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Footage of the strikes has been released, however, Reuters reports it has not been able to independently verify the location or timing of the video.