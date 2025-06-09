Water disruption hits CWM Hospital West Wing

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The Ministry of Health and Medical Services Fiji has confirmed a temporary water disruption at the West Wing of Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The outage is due to a burst and ageing pipe, with hospital teams currently carrying out repair works.

Authorities say mitigation measures are already in place, including backup water supply to critical areas and bottled water being provided to patients.

Despite the disruption, essential services at the hospital continue.

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The Ministry adds it is working closely with the Public Works Department and the Water Authority of Fiji to secure materials needed for a permanent fix.

They have apologised for the inconvenience and are urging the public to remain understanding as repairs continue.