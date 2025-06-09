Vanua Levu road project focuses on climate-resilient infrastructure

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is strengthening its focus on climate-resilient infrastructure as major road and bridge developments continue.

During the Approval Ceremony of the Preliminary Design for the China-Aid Fiji Vanua Levu Road Upgrading Project, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that climate resilience has been embedded in the design process.

Detailed engineering studies, geotechnical assessments, and field surveys were conducted to ensure the infrastructure is suited to local terrain and environmental conditions.

Building resilience is a key priority as Fiji responds to climate change, natural disasters, and economic shocks. This project supports resilience by improving road quality, safety, and reliability, helping communities remain connected during extreme weather events and emergencies.

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Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, also stresses that it is important that infrastructure is climate-resilient.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi adds that all new projects must incorporate climate and environmental considerations.

Of course, part of the approach to this project is to bring environment, climate and resilient projects, you know. As you can see, the project has been funded by the Chinese government, and they have to bring their own Chinese consultants who come and do the detailed investigation.

The project is expected to play a key role in reducing rural isolation, improving access to essential services, and strengthening Vanua Levu’s role as a growing economic hub in Fiji’s national development plan.