Nabuna farmers harvest 1.4 tonnes of rice

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Tavua Methodist Men’s Group harvested 1.416 tonnes of rice, a significant achievement for the community farming initiative.

The rice was planted on a one-acre demonstration plot last December.

Supported by the Koronivia Research Station Rice Section, the initiative brought together 20 members led by their Nabuna Turaga ni Koro, Senivalati Nasau.

Tropical Cyclone Vaianu did not dampen their efforts; they successfully harvested despite recent adverse weather.

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The harvest highlights the resilience of local farmers and the importance of community-Ministry collaboration in strengthening food security and sustainable agriculture.