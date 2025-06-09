Women entrepreneurs given platforms to grow

[Photo: SAINIANI BOILA]

Women entrepreneurs are being given new opportunities to grow their businesses through targeted financial and networking support.

Westpac’s Female Founders Programme is aimed at empowering women by providing access to grants, dedicated loans, and business connections to help them succeed in the competitive market space.

Pacific Communications Lead, Georgia Barker, says the initiative is focused on supporting women at the early stages of their business journey.

She says the programme not only offers financial assistance but also creates platforms for women to connect, collaborate, and showcase their products.

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This was evident at a market day held at the University of the South Pacific, where around 25 women entrepreneurs gathered to display and promote their businesses.

“We really saw today as the start of something that we will continue for many years on the Female Founders Programme. I think Westpac is here to support them and provide them with the opportunities that they need to expand their business, and I think it’s a shame, so if they can be supported, we’ll continue to develop the opportunities that they need.”

She adds that Westpac remains committed to continuing and expanding the initiative, ensuring more women have access to the tools and opportunities needed to grow their businesses.

The Female Founders Programme is expected to play a key role in strengthening women’s participation in Fiji’s economy.