Urgent push for dialysis as kidney cases increase

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

A sharp rise in kidney disease cases in Fiji is driving urgent calls for more dialysis services and stronger early detection.

Director and Interventional Nephrologist at Kidney Hub Fiji, Dr Amrish Krishnan, says demand has surged over the past decade as more Fijians develop chronic illnesses.

He highlights that 16.5 percent of adults are living with diabetes, a major risk factor for kidney failure, warning that cases will continue to climb.

Dr Krishnan says while prevention remains critical, the reality is that more people will require life-saving dialysis.

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He stresses that no one should be left without treatment, saying that in the past, even young patients were forced into palliative care due to high costs.

“Today, more than 300 people are on dialysis nationwide, with around 60 currently being treated at Kidney Hub. Despite services expanding, affordability remains a major challenge.”

Dr Krishnan says while dialysis in Fiji is cheaper than overseas, it is still costly for local families, and is urging continued government support to ease the burden.

Meanwhile, Clinical Director at Nasese Private Hospital, Dr. Jay De Asa, says a new partnership with Kidney Hub aims to improve access and early diagnosis in the Suva area.

He says many cases of kidney disease go undetected, and raising awareness is key to ensuring patients get treatment early.

Both doctors are urging Fijians to get regular health checks, stressing that early detection can save lives and reduce the need for costly dialysis treatment.