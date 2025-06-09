Urgent call to curb road deaths

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau is demanding immediate action from road users after a string of fatal crashes, including the death of a seven-month-old child.

Ro Filipe says the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable and is urging all drivers, passengers and pedestrians to take responsibility.

He stresses that every decision on the road can mean life or death, warning that tougher measures like higher speeding fines are being enforced.

He says reckless driving including speeding, drunk driving and distractions remains a major cause of fatal crashes.

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Meanwhile, Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says a major shift in attitude is needed, with repeat offenders facing licence suspension or cancellation.

They say enforcement with Police will continue, alongside awareness campaigns, with a clear message, that is road safety is everyone’s responsibility.