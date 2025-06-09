Fuel hike hits Namara fishermen hard

[Photo: FILE]

Fishermen in informal settlements outside Labasa are feeling the immediate impact of rising fuel prices, placing added strain on livelihoods already challenged by increasing living costs.

In Namara informal settlement, where many households depend heavily on fishing as their primary source of income, the latest fuel price hike is forcing fishermen to scale back operations and rethink daily routines.

Fisherman Krishna Prasad says the increase is already being felt on the ground, particularly among small-scale operators who rely on fuel for outboard engines.

“Normally we would pay around $40 for fuel, now it’s over $50. That means we have to fish closer to shore because going further requires more fuel and more money. But we’re hoping things will improve soon.”

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Despite the challenges, some fishermen say they are adapting by relying on alternative methods such as rowing smaller boats and using readily available resources like firewood to offset household expenses.

With fuel prices continuing to fluctuate globally, fishermen in the Namara are now placing greater emphasis on planning fishing trips and securing direct buyers, as they navigate ongoing economic pressures.