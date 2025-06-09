Cost pressures pushing Fijians toward unhealthy food choices

[Photo: FILE]

Escalating fuel prices and global economic uncertainty are making it increasingly difficult for many Fijians to maintain healthy diets.

The rising cost of living is forcing many to make unhealthy food choices.

Cheaper, processed foods are often seen as a convenient alternative, but health experts warn these options pose serious long-term risks. Regular consumption of highly processed meals is contributing to the growing prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases across the country.

Nutritionist Losalini Batiwale says time constraints, along with the affordability and availability of healthier food options, are influencing people’s eating habits.

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“Nowadays, a lot of people are too busy to spend the time to make a stronger and more nutritious meal, and it also ties in with the affordability and the availability of healthier foods here in Fiji.”

Experts also highlight the link between unhealthy diets and rising obesity levels, noting the increasing presence of junk and processed foods in everyday consumption.

“Now we have obesity tying into it, and Fiji is a country, you’d know if you come to Fiji, we do love our food, but unfortunately, nowadays we have a presence of junk and unhealthy food, heavily processed food.”

Despite these challenges, solutions such as backyard gardening and increased reliance on local produce are being encouraged to improve nutrition and reduce costs.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga is urging stronger support for such initiatives.

“They need to incentivise people to look at how to keep backyard gardening, or how to start a backyard garden, so that it meets some of those nutritional values”

While healthy eating may seem out of reach for some households, experts stress that improving access to nutritious food is critical in addressing Fiji’s rising NCD crisis.

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