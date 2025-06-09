Vakatawa credits composure in key moments

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Man of the match Virimi Vakatawa has highlighted composure and discipline in crucial moments as the key factors behind the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s performance in their narrow contest against the Western Force in Lautoka.

In a game that went down to the wire, the Drua were forced to absorb pressure and remain patient, particularly in the closing stages.

Their ability to stick to structure and trust the process ultimately proved decisive.

“We know it’s not going to be easy… but we stick to the game plan, and we managed to seal the win in the last whistle.”

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Vakatawa also acknowledged the collective effort from the squad in what was a physically demanding encounter, crediting both players and supporters for their role.

“We want to thank all the players, even our fans, our family… this win is for the nation.”

He paid special tribute to the Drua faithful, who turned up in numbers despite difficult weather conditions.

“There’s a hurricane that has gone past, but it didn’t stop the people from coming… please keep on supporting. This is your team.”

The experienced centre also took time to praise debutant Sikeli Basiyalo, who impressed in his first outing.

The Drua take on the Brumbies next weekend in Canberra, with the match LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.