Sherman confident ahead of Vanuatu clash

South Island United head coach Rob Sherman believes his side is well-prepared heading into their opening match of Round Five of the OFC Pro League in Fiji.

The team will face Vanuatu United in what is expected to be a crucial encounter as the competition enters its final stages.

Sherman says the squad has used the break period effectively to recharge and refocus ahead of the challenge.

“We gave them a couple of decent breaks to be honest, and then obviously worked on the upcoming opponents.”

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He adds that preparations have been thorough, with attention given to all opponents in the round.

“Basically we’re in a good space now and looking forward to the opening game.”

With both teams sharing similar styles of play, South Island United will be aiming to start strongly as they push for a positive finish in the competition.