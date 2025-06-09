FHRADC stresses freedom of expression

[Photo: FILE]

As the 2013 Constitution review begins, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission emphasises that all citizens and groups have the right to share their views.

The Commission is aware of the public debate surrounding proposed changes, particularly those from the Great Council of Chiefs.

The GCC reportedly suggested reserving the name ‘Fijian’ for the iTaukei, removing the section that defines Fiji as a secular state, and deleting ‘gender’ and ‘sexual orientation’ from non-discrimination laws.

The GCC also suggests amending children’s rights to allow parents and teachers to use their discretion regarding punishment.

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While the FHRADC acknowledges the strong public criticism of the GCC’s proposals, it stresses the importance of an independent review process.

The Commission respects the right of the GCC, and all individuals or groups, to express their honest opinions to the Constitutional Review Commission—even if those views are controversial.