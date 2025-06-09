Nabenu urges fans to rally behind Bula

[Photo: BULA FC/ FACEBOOK]

Bula FC defender Semi Nabenu has called on fans to continue backing the team following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Hekari United in Ba on Sunday night.

In what marked a significant home outing, the result provided a major boost for the side as they push forward in the competition.

Nabenu believes the victory was not only important for the standings, but also for building a strong connection with supporters.

“It was a great game to win, especially our first game at home… it was huge for us and for our fans.”

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While acknowledging the support that turned up, Nabenu is hoping for even bigger crowds in the upcoming matches.

“If you can come down and support the boys, we’d much appreciate it… But I would like to thank the people here as well, it’s very big for us.”

With key fixtures still to come against South Melbourne and Auckland FC, Nabenu says fan support will play a crucial role in lifting the team.

The defender added that the win serves as motivation for the squad to keep improving as they aim to build momentum on home soil.

Bula FC will take on South Melbourne United tomorrow at 7pm in Ba, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC2.