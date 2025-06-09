Sea cucumber monitoring continues despite rough seas

[Photo: MINISTRY OF FISHERIES/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Fisheries has completed a key round of monitoring sea cucumber stocks in the Lau Group, despite challenging weather conditions.

Teams travelled to Cikobia and Avea to carry out the third phase of Beche-de-mer data collection, targeting a species critical to reef health and marine balance.

The operation also extended to Moala, where inspections in Keteira and Nasoki villages assessed the recovery of local stocks.

Officials say the data will guide sustainable harvesting and help protect what is often called Fiji’s “gold of the sea”.

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The Ministry says the mission highlights its commitment to safeguarding marine resources, even under difficult conditions, to ensure long-term benefits for coastal communities.