Bail hearing for seven police officers adjourned to Friday

[Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

The case involving seven police officers charged in relation to the death of Richard Mock has been adjourned to Friday.

The prosecution requested additional time to file disclosures.

The six accused who were initially charged — Sonal Kumar, Abdul Saiban, Owen Smith, Isikeli Nagilolevu, Ratu Ranamu, and Ratu Yawayawa — appeared before Justice Vocokisolomone, while the seventh accused, who was charged last week, appeared before Justice Sharma.

The case of the seventh accused, Fenton Thaggard, has since been transferred to Justice Vocokisolomone.

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The bail hearing for all seven accused persons will be held this Friday, April 17.