Batman Begins actor, John Nolan dies at 87

[Photo: FILM MAGIC]

John Nolan, the English actor who appeared in films like Batman Begins, has died.

The performer died at age 87, the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald reported on Saturday.

Representatives for Nolan did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for more information.

Nolan was best known for his collaborations with his nephews, Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan. He portrayed Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks in 2005’s Batman Begins and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, both of which were helmed by Christopher Nolan and the latter of which was co-written by Jonathan.

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Nolan’s final screen role came in a 2024 episode of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, in which he played the Speaker of the High Council.