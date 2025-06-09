Past threats revealed after fatal Vunivau fire

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

New details have emerged following the fatal house fire in Vunivau, Labasa, with the victim’s de facto partner revealing a history of domestic issues and past threats.

The 65-year-old man died after a house fire destroyed a home at Paras Point, Labasa, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and authorities have confirmed that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Speaking to FBC News, house owner Kamla Wati says she had moved out of the home last August due to ongoing personal and family issues, despite owning the property.

She claims that during their relationship, the deceased had previously made threats, including statements about burning down the house.

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“Every time, he would threaten me and abuse me. He would shout and swear at me. When I came back from work, he was not the same person. I don’t know where the anger came from. He would pick fights over small things.”

Wati says she only learned about the fire early Wednesday morning after being informed by a relative.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the National Fire Authority, Puamau Sowane, says the incident highlights ongoing concerns around electrical fires, which remain one of the leading causes of structural fires in Fiji.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have started in the living room area, with an electrical fault believed to be the likely cause, although a joint investigation is continuing.

Police have also confirmed they are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire.