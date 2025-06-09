Government presents reguregu for late former president

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today led a Government delegation to present the reguregu for the late former President and Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, at the Coronation Grounds, State House.

The traditional ceremony brought together Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of various organizations to pay their respects and honor the life and service of the late statesman.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledged the late Statesman’s distinguished contribution to the nation, describing him as a dedicated leader who served Fiji with integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment.

He highlighted Ratu Epeli’s leadership across key roles, including his service in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, as Speaker of Parliament, and as President of the Republic of Fiji, noting that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

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Funeral arrangements will continue throughout the week, with reguregu ceremonies being held at the State House.

The official State Funeral will take place on Friday, followed by the final interment at Bau Island.

Members of the public are invited to pay their last respects during designated visitation periods at the State House.