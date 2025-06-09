Captain’s tackle turned the game: Jackson

Isoa Nasilasila. [Photo: FILE]

One moment. One tackle. That’s what stood out most for Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson after last weekend’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Western Force.

In a game decided by fine margins, it was Captain Isoa Nasilasila who delivered when it mattered most, producing a crucial defensive stop at a key stage of the match.

“I just keep talking about this bloke… he puts in 80 minutes. The captain made an unbelievably crucial tackle… it shows his commitment and fitness.”

Jackson pointed to that moment as a reflection of Nasilasila’s leadership, with the skipper leading from the front through work rate and physicality across the full 80 minutes.

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While praising the team’s ability to create scoring opportunities, Jackson admitted there is still work to be done around ball control.

“We always need to look after the ball better, but we scored some great tries.”

He also singled out Virimi Vakatawa for his impact, describing the centre’s all-round contribution as vital in both attack and defence.

“I thought Virimi was unreal… 80 minutes… he did an amazing job around our attack and defence.” “

The Drua will take on the Brumbies this Saturday in Canberra, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.