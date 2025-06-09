Lau delegation pays tribute as Reguregu continues at State House

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Yavusa Vuanirewa of Lau presents Reguregu continues at State House as traditional leaders and delegations gather to pay their respects to the late former President and Kubuna Chief, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

This morning, members of the Yavusa Vuanirewa presented their reguregu, led by the Paramount chief of Lau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba.

The delegation was formally represented by spokesperson Mataki Cicia Niumaia Gucake, who conveyed their condolences and acknowledged the deep ties between Lau and the Kubuna Confederacy.

While delivering their reguregu, Gucake expressed gratitude to the Vanua of Bau and the Kubuna Confederacy for the respect and care shown to Adi Koila Mara throughout her marriage and up until the passing of her husband, iTaukei Naisogolaca.

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He commended the people of Kubuna for the love and support extended to Adi Koila during this difficult time.

Ratu Epeli Nailatikau married Adi Koila Mara in 1981. She is the second daughter of Fiji’s founding Prime Minister and former President, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

The late statesman is survived by his wife and their two children, Ratu Kamisese Vuna and Adi Litia Cakobau.

Reguregu is expected to continue throughout the day, with several other delegations scheduled to present their traditional condolences.

These include representatives from ex-servicemen, the Vanua Navuso, the Turaga na Qaranivalu of the Burebasaga Confederacy, Nalawa in Ra, as well as old scholars from Adi Cakobau School and Queen Victoria School.