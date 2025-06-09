Today’s clash a vital one for the Drua

[Source: File]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will need to produce something special this afternoon if they are to secure a crucial win over the Western Force and keep their push for a top-eight finish alive in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Drua currently sit in 10th place on the standings, just behind the Force in ninth, making today’s clash an important encounter for both sides.

With the competition still relatively early, matches like these carry added weight, especially against teams in a similar position on the ladder.

Despite having around seven matches remaining before the quarterfinals, the Drua cannot afford to fall further behind.

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Building momentum now is critical, particularly given their slow start to the season.

Defensive consistency has been an area of concern, and tightening up in that department will be key if they are to turn close contests into wins.

The Drua have historically been a formidable force at home, often thriving on the energy of their passionate supporters.

That home-ground advantage could prove decisive as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Kick-off is set at 4.35pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can catch the action Live on FBC Sports