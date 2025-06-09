Fiji signs $50M loan agreement to transform health system

Fiji has secured a 50 million US dollar concessional loan from the Asian Development Bank to support a major overhaul of its health system under the Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project.

The agreement was signed by Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel and ADB Pacific Regional Director Azusa Sato, forming part of a broader regional effort to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Immanuel says the project will drive significant improvements in access to medical services across Fiji and the Pacific.

“The objective of the project is to increase access to quality health services within the Pacific island countries, with a focus on non-communicable diseases.”

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The initiative is co-financed with the World Bank as the lead financer, alongside the OPEC Fund for International Development and the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Trust Fund.

With total financing estimated at over 180 million US dollars, the programme is among the largest health sector reform efforts in the Pacific.

ADB Regional Director Azusa Sato says the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare systems in the region.

“The project strengthens health systems and enables shared solutions to improve access to quality services with a focus on better prevention and early detection.”

The project will focus on modernising Fiji’s health system, strengthening regional cooperation, and improving decision-making through better data and evidence.

It will be implemented over six years by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The government says the investment aligns with national priorities to improve public health outcomes and ensure accessible healthcare for all Fijians.